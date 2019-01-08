Frank Zappa’s 200 Motels set for box set release

Frank Zappa and Tony Palmer’s 1971 film 200 Motels is to be released as a box set later this year.

The film has been remastered from Palmer’s original 2-inch masters and will be presented on 2DVD, with the second disc containing a collection of bonus material.

Also included in the box set will be a CD containing the soundtrack, a 36-page A4 full colour book with a specially written essay by Palmer, an A3 reproduction poster, promotional materials, lobby cards and a 200 Motels door hanger and each set will be signed by Palmer and individually numbered.

The film will also be released on 2DVD, 2CD, and in a variety of bundles.

The surrealist film attempts to capture the craziness of life on the road as a rock musician and stars Zappa, The Mothers of Invention, and artists including Ringo Starr and Keith Moon.

A PledgeMusic pre-order campaign is now under way.