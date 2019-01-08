Trending

Frank Zappa’s 200 Motels set for box set release

By Classic Rock  

Frank Zappa and Tony Palmer’s 1971 film 200 Motels starring The Mothers Of Invention, Ringo Starr and Keith Moon will launch as a box set later this year

null
(Image: © Ed Caraeff - Getty)

Frank Zappa and Tony Palmer’s 1971 film 200 Motels is to be released as a box set later this year.

The film has been remastered from Palmer’s original 2-inch masters and will be presented on 2DVD, with the second disc containing a collection of bonus material.

Also included in the box set will be a CD containing the soundtrack, a 36-page A4 full colour book with a specially written essay by Palmer, an A3 reproduction poster, promotional materials, lobby cards and a 200 Motels door hanger and each set will be signed by Palmer and individually numbered.

The film will also be released on 2DVD, 2CD, and in a variety of bundles.

The surrealist film attempts to capture the craziness of life on the road as a rock musician and stars Zappa, The Mothers of Invention, and artists including Ringo Starr and Keith Moon.

A PledgeMusic pre-order campaign is now under way.

(Image: © GAB Archive/Redferns - Getty)
See more Classic Rock news