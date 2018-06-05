Franck Carducci announces London show

French prog rocker Franck Carducci has added a London show to his string of July gigs.

He will play The Boston Music Rooms on Wednesday July 25. Special guests will be former Enid singer That Joe Payne and Mary Reynaud, of Carducci's own backing band who will play a solo set.

Carducci had perviously announced some UK dates centred around his performance at this year's Summer's End Festival. He and his band will play:

London Bostom Music Rooms - July 25

Southampton Talking Heads - 26 (support from Joe Payne)

Leicester The Firebug - 27 (suppoprt from Joe Payne)

Swindon The Vic - 28 (support from George Wilding)

Cambridge Rock Festival - 29

Tickets for the London show are available here.