Former Tremeloes men charged with indecent assault

Two ex members of The Tremeloes have been charged with indecent assault.

Rick Westwood, 72, and Len Hawkes, 69, are due to appear at Chester Magistrates Court on December 2 where they each face one count of indecent assault relating to an incident in Chester in 1968, the BBC reports.

Guitarist Westwood left the band in 2012 while bass player Hawkes last performed with the group in 1988.

The Tremeloes formed in London in 1958 and are still active today, with drummer Dave Munden the only remaining founding member.