Former Deicide/Sebastian Bach guitarist Ralph Santolla dies at 48

Former Deicide guitarist Ralph Santolla has died at the age of 48.

Santolla, who also played with Obituary, Iced Earth and Sebastian Bach, passed away on Wednesday June 6. He had fallen into a coma following a major heart attack, but his family announced that he would be taken off life support.

His mother, Sue Santolla-Rocha, announced his death on Facebook: “Just so we all start to heal, Ralph Santolla is not laying on that bed at St Joseph Hospital. He has gone, and he is happy and at peace in heaven.”

Santolla’s son, Dorian Angello Santolla, also posted a tribute to his father.

Friends and former bandmates paid tribute to Santolla.

“Rest in Peace Ralph Santolla. Thanks for the music and the fun times,” tweeted Sebastian Bach.

Ex-Death guitarist James Murphy posted a tribute on Facebook: “Rest in peace Ralph Santolla, we knew each other for over 30 years but we never got to hang out enough.”

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G also expressed his condolences: “Really sad news about Ralph Santolla. God rest his soul.”