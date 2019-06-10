Former Angra vocalist André Matos dead at 47

Former Angra frontman André Matos has died at the age of 47.

The news was confirmed on the Brazilian singer’s Facebook page, which reported that he died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. The statement also confirmed he was to be cremated on Sunday.

Matos co-founded Angra in 1991 and sang on the band’s first three studio albums: 1993’s Angels Cry, 1996’s Holy Land and 1998’s Fireworks. However, he quit the band in 2001 and went on to form Shaman, who released several albums and three live packages.

Matos’ former Angra bandmate, Megadeth’s Kiko Loureiro, paid tribute to the vocalist, saying: “What a sad morning! A call and the news that André Matos had passed away.

“Life is too fragile. Cried. Since I was 14 years old at the Rio Branco College, André was already benchmark. We wanted to be like him – the unmatched voice, the talent for the piano.

“Fortunately, fate brought us together for nine years. In the years we spend together, we created amazing things which are stored in the most special place of my mind. The crazy dream of having a world-famous heavy metal band that we talked about while sitting on the bus going to rehearsals.”

He added: “Your voice, your songs and your piano will be eternal for all of us fans. Thank you André. RIP.”

Angra said they found it hard to put into words “the size of the void left in the hearts of those who loved him,” adding: “May the angels receive your soul and may the goddess of fire keep the flame of her artistic legacy alight always. RIP André Matos."