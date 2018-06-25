Foo Fighters: Vinnie Paul was “one in a million”

Foo Fighters have paid tribute to Vinnie Paul, calling the late Pantera member “one in a million”.

The drummer died over the weekend at the age of 54, with tributes from across the rock and metal world pouring in for the much-loved musician.

Foo Fighters posted a message on Twitter which reads: “Vinnie… to the man with the slickest kicks and the best vibe always. You inspired us all, not only with your music, but with your love and hospitality. You were one in a million and will be missed…”

Vinnie’s Hellyeah bandmate Tom Maxwell has also issued a statement on behalf of the band, saying he is “broken-hearted” at the drummer’s untimely death.

It reads: “Just so broken-hearted and in shock. I’m struggling to write this but we want to thank you all for your kind words and support in this tragic time.

“We don’t have much info to give you other then Vinnie is now with Dime and they are together in a better place.

“Sadness, shock, confusion, anger, despair. We feel it all together. Hug your loved ones and keep them close. Thank you all again for all your love.

“Vinnie will be and is greatly loved and missed, but his music will live forever. Crank it loud today and scream to the heavens so he can hear you.”

Further tributes have also come in, including from Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, who says: “Thank you for all the good times, Vinnie. Your incredible hospitality and warm vibe was infectious and inspiring.

“Here’s to another shot of Crown Royal and a next level game of air hockey down the road! RIP, brother. Much love.”

Guitarist and vocalist Zakk Wylde has also issued a statement, which reads: God bless Vinnie Paul, 1964-2018. Father Vinnie, your compassion for others and your love of seeing everyone around you happy, I will never forget.

“Your heart of gold made the world a better place. Go be with your beloved brother as I’m sure he’s holding the door open to greet you at God’s tavern. I love you my brother.”

An official cause of death has yet to be released.

