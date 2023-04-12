Foo Fighters are teasing new music: listen now

It looks like Foo Fighters are teasing new music.

Earlier today (April 12), the Dave Grohl-fronted rock legends dropped a cryptic teaser onto their social media, showing a white image plainly printed with the words: "Are you thinking what I'm thinking?".

The post is soundtracked by 13 seconds worth of music that appears to be entirely new, formed of an upbeat, atmospheric guitar melody and thumping drums.

If it is new music we're hearing, the complete track will serve as the first new release since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March 2022.

Following Hawkins' death, Foo Fighters' future was left uncertain, however earlier this year, they announced that they would be continuing as a band with a yet-to-be-announced replacement.

Back in February, Radio X DJ Chris Moyles unofficially announced that a new Foo Fighters album would be arriving in March.

"They’ve got a new album coming out in, er, March, Foo Fighters… which I’m very much looking forward to" he said while on air.

Following the debacle, Moyles later apologised, declaring: “I don’t know what to say without getting in trouble, I don’t know what to say without people going, ‘what?’, I don’t know what to say without looking stupid…I don’t know what people want me to say.

“I think people want me to say, ‘yes, I can’t say anything else, I can’t say anymore but yes, I’m telling you there is a new album coming out in March this year.’ I’m not going to say any of that. Look, all I will say is this. I can’t say anymore…anyway, sorry Dave. I’m really sorry Dave.”

Obviously, a new Foo Fighters album did not arrive last month, but be sure to check back for further updates.

Listen to the teaser below:

April 12, 2023

Later this year, Foo Fighters will be hitting the road for a lengthy tour across the US, which also visits Germany, Japan and Brazil. The 25-date trek will kick off on May 24 in New Hampshire, and run through until October 5 for a final show in Texas. Check out the dates below:

May 24: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

May 26: Boston Calling Music Festival, MA

May 28: Columbus Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival, OH

May 30: Washington The Atlantis, DC

Jun 02: Nürburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 04: Nürburg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 14: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jun 16: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphithea, AL

Jun 18: Manchester Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, TN

Jul 08: Quebec City Festival D’ete De Quebec, QC

Jul 12: Ottowa Bluesfest, ON, Canada

Jul 15: Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, WI

Jul 29: Naeba Fuji Rock, Japan

Aug 04: Spokane Arena, WA|

Aug 08: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 10: Stateline Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s, NV

Aug 12: San Francisco Outside Lands Festival, CA

Sep 03: Aspen Jazz Aspen Snowmnass, CO

Sep 09: Sao Paulo The Town, Brazil

Sep 17: Asbury Park Sea.Hear.Now, NJ

Sep 19: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, CA

Sep 21: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 01: Dana Point Ohana Festival, CA

Oct 03: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater, AZ

Oct 05: El Paso Don Haskins CenterV, TX

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).