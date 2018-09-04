Foo Fighters reschedule Canadian dates after Dave Grohl loses his voice

Foo Fighters have been forced to postpone two Canadian shows after frontman Dave Grohl lost his voice.

The band were due to play at Rogers Place in Edmonton tonight (September 4) and Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on September 6, but Grohl has been sidelined and is currently resting his voice.

Grohl lost his voice after Foos performance at Seattle’s Safeco Field on Saturday evening – a show which saw his Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic join him onstage for a cover of The Vaselines Molly’s Lips.

Grohl wrote: “That’s the last time I ever make out with Bono.”

The Edmonton show will now take place on October 22, while the Calgary performance has been moved to October 23.

Tickets purchased for the original shows will be valid for the new dates, while those looking for a refund are asked to contact the point of purchase before September 25.

The Concrete And Gold tour will resume on September 8 at Vancouver’s Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena.

The band add in a statement: “Foo Fighters are, as always, grateful for understanding and support of their fans everywhere and look forward to seeing everyone in Edmonton and Calgary in October.”