Foo Fighters promise “seriously crazy s***” to mark their 25th anniversary

Foo Fighters have marked Dave Grohl’s birthday by promising fans some “seriously crazy shit” in 2020.

Grohl turned 51 yesterday, with the band using the celebration to post a video graphic on their social media channels to point to the fact that this year, the band turn 25 years old.

In a post, Foo Fighters say: “Holy Shit! 25 years? Thank you guys for being with us year after year, for singing along and making every show the best night of our lives.

“We’re just getting started, so buckle up, 2020 – it’s going to be an insane year full of some seriously crazy shit.”

In August last year, Grohl was asked by NME about the possibility of new material ahead of their headline set at Reading and Leeds.

He said: "There’s always something. I’m constantly writing but not always seriously, then at some point they become a little more formed. When I feel like they’re ready, that’s when I bring them to the band. We’re not that far along in any kind of official process, but there’s always something."

He added: "There is one new song that would fucking destroy and I would love people to hear it."

The Foos are currently gearing up to honour Aerosmith at the Los Angeles Convention Centre on January 24, where Steven Tyler and co. will he named the 2020 MusiCares Person Of The Year for their “considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history.”

Alice Cooper, Gary Clarke Jr, John Mayer, John legend, H.E.R., Emily King, Jonas Brothers and Yola will join Foo Fighters at the event, which takes place two days before the 62nd Grammy Awards.