Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl says new record is “finished”

Foo Fighters vocalist and guitarist Dave Grohl says they’ve “finished” making a new record.

The band are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year – and it could be possible that they’ll mark the milestone with the new album in the coming months.

Grohl tells The Bill Simmonds Podcast: “We just finished making a record. Some of those songs, sometimes the best ones, happen in 45 minutes.

“Then there's other songs… there's a riff on the new record I've been working on for 25 fucking years! The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle. And every record, I’m like, ‘Let’s put it on!”

“So sometimes it’s 45 minutes and sometimes it’s 25 years!”

Grohl also reveals he working on a documentary about vans and van touring, and says: “The movie is not so much about really awesome van tour anecdotes, it's more about the drive to do it.

“Why would anyone give up everything, quit their job, leave home and everything behind, just to chase this dream with no guarantee you're ever going to make it? And you starve, you bleed, you're sick, you're pissed, you get taken to jail and get in fights, but you always make it to the next gig.

“You’d be surprised – everybody has the same story, and it is absolutely a key to success. If you’re just kind of doing it, it’s just not going to work out. But if you have that thing where, ‘I can’t survive unless I do this,’ that’s what you have to do.”

He adds: “It’s pretty great to hear your heroes go back to those years and talk about, ‘There’s nothing more in life that I want to do,’ and then to see their dreams come true.”

Foo Fighters have a handful of European shows planned for this summer, including two sets at the Nimes Festival in France on June 16 and 17.