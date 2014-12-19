Foo Fighters fans Learn To Fly

One thousand Italian Foo Fighters fans will play the group’s Learn To Fly simultaneously in an attempt to entice the band to perform in their town.

Earlier this year Dave Grohl and co agreed to play a show in Virginia after fans launched a crowdfunding drive to raise $70,000 for a one-of gig in the city. That sparked two similar campaigns in Cornwall and Birmingham which both exceeded their targets.

Organiser Fabio Zaffagnini wants the band to play in the town of Cesena, Romagna – and he’s trying to raise €40,000 by April 2015 to pay for electricity, permits, amps, cables, headphones, trucks and cameras for their planned performance.

Zaffagnini is now holding auditions for 250 singers, 350 guitarists, 150 bassists and 250 drummers and if the cash target is reached, the thousand-strong contingent will begin rehearsing ahead of the planned July performance at the Cesena Park Racecourse. They’ve issued an accompanying video. View it below.

For more information on the group’s crowdfunding attempt, visit their website.

The Foo Fighters released Sonic Highways earlier this year and have lined up five UK tour dates to support the album.

May 25: Sunderland Stadium Of Light

May 27: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford

Jun 19: London Wembley Stadium

Jun 20: London Wembley Stadium

Jun 23: Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium