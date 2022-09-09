Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett gets back in the saddle with new country single Born & Raised

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has shared a new solo single, Born & Raised, a product of a March 2021 trip he took to country mecca Nashville, Tennessee.

It's the second solo single Shiflett has released this year, following on from Long, Long Year, which emerged in July.

Like its predecessor, Born & Raised was produced by Jack White/The Dead Weather collaborator Vance Powell.



Speaking about the new song, the guitarist says, “My trip out to Nashville in March 2021 was my first time recording any solo material since I made [2019 solo album] Hard Lessons.



"I hadn’t done much traveling post-COVID lockdown so I was a little nervous heading out there to work with a producer and roomful of musicians I didn’t really know. In true Nashville style we made our introductions and got right down to work, hammering out the basic tracks in a few hours.

"Vance was great and made me feel right at home, and the group of players he put together were on point."



The song opens with the lyrics:



"Well I was raised by the devil in the golden sand / With the cigarette butts and the bottle caps / Always felt like I was missing out. I just wanted to drift away / In a rock’n’roll record cover fantasy / Til Sunday morning came crashing down."

Watch the lyric video for the track below:

In his more familiar role as the Foo Fighters' guitarist, Shiflett particpated in the epic and emotional Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on September 3. A second concert in honour of Shiflett's late bandmate will be held in Los Angeles on September 27 at The Kia Forum.