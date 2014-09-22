Flying Colors stream Second Nature in full

Flying Colors have streamed their second album, Second Nature, in full with TeamRock ahead of its release next month.

The nine-track record follows the band’s 2012 self-titled debut, and appears via Music Theories/Mascot Label Group on October 6. And it sees Mike Portnoy, Neal Morse, Steve Morse, David LaRue and Casey McPherson following their own muse.

Transatlantic and Winery Dogs drummer Portnoy recently said: “Direction wasn’t even discussed; we just did what we did. I think perhaps noe having a producer to ‘trim the fat’ led to the songs breathing and expanding a bit more.”

Deep Purple Guitarist Steve Morse added: “This is an album full of many layers. The more you listen, the more you can hear.”

Second Nature is available for pre-order now in a variety of formats. Flying Colors play their only UK show this year at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on October 13 – and TeamRock is offering a pair of meet-and-greet tickets to the show.