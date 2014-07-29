Flying Colors reveal their Second Nature

Flying Colors have confirmed the release of their album Second Nature on September 29 via Music Theories/Mascot Label Group.

The prog supergroup – featuring Mike Portnoy, Neal Morse, Steve Morse, David LaRue and Casey McPherson – will play London’s Islington Assembly Hall on October 13 to support the launch.

Work on the nine-track album took almost 18 months while the various members found time in their schedules to write, refine and record their parts. They also self-produced the title.

Transatlantic and Winery Dogs drummer Portnoy says: “Direction wasn’t even discussed; we just did what we did. I think perhaps noe having a producer to ‘trim the fat’ led to the songs breathing and expanding a bit more.”

Deep Purple Guitarist Steve Morse adds: “This is an album full of many layers. The more you listen, the more you can hear.”

View Flying Colors’ promo video below.

Tracklist

Open Your Eyes Mask Machine Bombs Away The Fury Of My Love A Place In Your World Lost Without You One Love Forever Peaceful Harbor Cosmic Symphony

I. Still Life

II. Searching For The Air

III. Pound For Pound