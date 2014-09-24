Flesh For Lulu get support pledge

Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison is to paint and sell two pieces of artwork to help raise cash for Flesh For Lulu’s current crowdfunding campaign.

The band’s future was thrown into doubt earlier this year after frontman Nick Marsh was diagnosed with cancer. He’s now clear of the disease, and the group are raising cash to fund a US tour and record an EP. But with 11 days to go in the campaign, they’ve only reached 20% of their $10,000 goal on their IndieGoGo page.

Now, long-time fan Morrison has stepped in to help push the band towards their target. He’ll create two new pieces of artwork and sell them for $500 each – with the money raised going straight to the band.

He writes on his blog: “In the 80s, when I needed something post punk to live for, Flesh For Lulu came along. I hung around the band, saw countless shows and thumbed rides around Europe to go see them play. The songs Nick wrote spoke to me. The vibe was honest and heartfelt, and the band had an extremely big impact on me as a songwriter and a music lover.

“I thought of all those shows and it made me want to help them achieve that goal. My ‘grenade’ pieces of art have sold well this year and people seem to like them, so I will paint two and donate all the money to this crowd-funding campaign.

“While they normally sell for over $1000 each, I will paint these next two specifically for you at $500 plus shipping each. The first two people to pay will help me help Nick and Flesh For Lulu.”

Flesh For Lulu are offering multiple incentives to back their drive, including an advanced download of the EP, signed CDs, limited edition vinyl pressings, t-shirts and a guitar lesson with Nick Marsh.

To find out more or donate, visit the band’s IndieGoGo page.