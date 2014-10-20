Fleetwood Mac chaos has calmed with age

Mick Fleetwood says the drama that’s surrounded the band’s career has calmed with the passing years – and he’s delighted that Christine McVie has rejoined for their final stretch.

The singer and keyboardist originally made an appearance with the band at a show in London in 2013 before confirming a 34-date US tour earlier this year, for which she had to overcome her fear of flying and hire a personal trainer to remain fit for performing.

They have also started writing sessions for a new album.

Fleetwood tells Canoe.ca: “Look at us. A bunch of crazy people, often quite dysfunctional, horribly in love, which led to things that have sometimes been hard to handle.

“It’s not just business. This is a bunch of people trying to make it work. This is, for sure, a special moment for this band. It puts in perspective the tittle-tattle that sometimes loomed really big, unnecessarily. Something bigger has spoken. People can take something from that.

“And how cool is it that Christine’s there to go the last few miles with us?”

The drummer remains a keen photographer – but admits the hobby only came about after bandmate John McVie started first. Fleetwood says: “I got my first non-snap camera in 1968, just after the band had formed.

“I do remember that John McVie had a very grand camera. John is quietly a very good photographer and the urge to get a decent camera was based on ‘if-he’s-got-one-I-want-one’ more than art at the time.”

Meanwhile, former Mac guitarist Rick Vito, who was a member from 1987 until 1991, will tour the UK as part of tribute act Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac. The acclaimed band have performed 500 major shows since forming 10 years ago. The trek kicks off on November 10 in Bournemouth and runs until March 27 in Darlington.