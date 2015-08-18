Trending

Flea causes a buzz with bee colony

RHCP bassist doing his part to counter decline in bee numbers

Bass hero Flea is getting close and personal with another species of insect – 200,000 bees he keeps in his back yard.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist – real name Michael Peter Balzary – has built an apiary at his US home after becoming concerned at the rapid global decline in bee numbers, Rolling Stone reports.

Experts blame the decline on a mysterious condition called Colony Collapse Disorder. Bees are seen as vital to the earth’s agricultural systems as they act as pollinators for crops.

A caption posted alongside an Instagram picture of Flea in beekeeping regalia reads: “Deep to the hive super organism. I love my bees. Flea’s bees.”

The bassist said last year that the Chili Peppers were plotting a return to the studio.

