Five Finger Death Punch just want fans to be happy

Five Finger Death Punch say the most important part of being in the band is making sure fans have fun attending their live shows.

The band are currently on tour across the US and will return to the UK in August for an appearance at the Reading and Leeds festivals. And guitarist Jason Hook says while making music is “cool” it’s all about the fans and the live experience.

He tells FM99 WNOR: “I think what we’ve realised is that our job is to make people happy. The music’s cool and we work really hard on the records, but once all that’s done, we’re really just out here the whole day at the concert – it’s really just one meet-and-greet. It’s for them.”

Hook continues: “People come to us and they’re very excited. You’ve got two choices – you either enhance their experience or destroy their experience, and I’ve seen a lot of bands that choose the latter. They don’t get it.

“I think we decided early on that the most important thing is how people feel around us, and the feeling that they take home with them. It makes us feel good and it makes them feel good.”

Last week, drummer Jeremy Spencer said the band would return to the studio this summer despite being embroiled in a legal battle with their record label Prospect Park LLC.

May 09: Pittsburgh Consol Energy Arena, PA (co-headliner with Shinedown)

May 20-22: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 20-22: Schaghticoke Rock’N Derby, NY

May 27-29: Pryor Rocklahoma Festival, OK

Aug 26-28: Reading and Leeds Festivals, UK

Oct 18: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Oct 22: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Oct 23: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 25: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Oct 27: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Oct 28: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 29: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Nov 02: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 03: Spokane Arena, WA

Nov 05: Tacoma Dome, WA

Nov 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 09: Billings MetraPark Fairgrounds, MT

Nov 11: Bismarck Civic Center, ND

Nov 17: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Nov 18: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY