5FDP Hook recalls 'Heavy Metal Last Supper' with Priest

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook says he was humbled to see Judas Priest’s Rob Halford watching his band from the side of the stage on their recent tour.

He loved the experience of travelling around Europe with the British icons – and he has one memory in particular that he’ll keep for ever.

Hook tells Amnplify: ”They’re so nice and they’re so cool – it really made it pleasant. We had dinner with them one night, we closed this restaurant in Italy.

“I could just imagine if someone who had walked in and seen it. If you were a music fan it would have looked like the last supper of heavy metal.“

The guitarist describes Halford as a “great friend of the band” and explains: ”I was walking off from our set one night and I caught up with him, and I asked him, ‘Rob, what’s the deal with wanting to watching this loud, obnoxious noisy show every night?’ He just looks at me and goes, ‘I love the band’.

“Even if it was my favourite band playing, there’s only so many nights I could take watching the same thing over and over. But I was so impressed with him – he has such an absolute genuine love of music.“

5FDP release sixth album Got Your Six on August 28 and they’re gearing up for a long run of North American and European tour dates.

Asked what advice he has for young musicians, Hook says: “Make it a priority. I was broke, I didn’t have a day job, but everything was geared towards that one goal.

“Sometimes I meet people who say ‘We only rehearse on weekends,’ or, ‘I can’t do that right now, because of my job.’ I was never like that – this was the only thing that mattered and I thought about it all day, every day.”