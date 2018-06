Fit For An Autopsy stream 3rd album in full

Fit For An Autopsy have streamed third album Absolute Hope, Absolute Hell in full.

The 11-track follow-up to 2013’s Hellbound is released today (October 2) via eOne/Good Fight Music.

Guitarist Will Putney says: “It’s our new and fresh approach to aggressive music, not a half-hour of blast beats and breakdowns.”

Fit For An Autopsy are currently on tour across North America to support the release.

Oct 02: Lakewood The Foundry Concert Club, OH

Oct 03: Buffalo Broadway Joe’s, NY

Oct 05: Saginaw Counter Culture, MI

Oct 06: Cincinnati RDK Sound Design, OH

Oct 07: New Albany Production House, IN

Oct 08: Nashville The End, TN

Oct 09: Fayetteville The Drunk Horse Pub, NC

Oct 10: Virginia Beach Shaka’s Live, VA

Nov 06: Danbury Heirloom Arts, CT

Nov 07: FreeholdLoud Fest, NJ

Nov 08: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Nov 10: Detroit The Shelter, MI

Nov 11: Columbus Park Street Saloon, OH

Nov 12: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

Nov 13: St Louis Fubar, MO

Nov 14: Kansas City Aftershock, KS

Nov 15: Denver Marquis Theatre, CO

Nov 16: Salt lake City In The Venue, WA

Nov 18: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Nov 19: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Nov 20: Orangevale The Boardwalk, CA

Nov 22: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA

Nov 24: Phoenix Joe’s Grotto, AZ

Nov 25: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Nov 27: San Antonio Korova, TX

Nov 28: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar And Grill, TX

Nov 29: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Dec 01: Jacksonville 1904 Music Hall, FL

Dec 02: Orlando BackBooth, FL

Dec 03: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Dec 04: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Dec 05: Greensboro Greene St, NC

Dec 06: Richmond Canal Club, VA

Dec 08: Albany Update Concert Hall, NY

Dec 09: Montreal La Tulipe, QC

Dec 10: Toronto Mod Club, ON

Dec 11: Philadelphia TLA, PA

Dec 12: New York Studio At The Webster, NY

Dec 13: Worcester The Palladium, MA