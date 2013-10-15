Fit For An Autopsy: Hellbound

Deathcore hit an evolutionary wall some time ago, but within this stagnation lurk some who pull off its customary nihilism and ubiquitous breakdowns with conviction. Fit For An Autopsy infuse the template with a potent hatred reminiscent of The Acacia Strain.

Opener The Great Gift Of The World’s machine-gun drum rolls and violent blasts herald the promise of a band capable of filling the void left by Despised Icon, but what Hellbound really gets right is its toxic atmosphere. Far from a sterile production, Dead In The Dirt sounds positively rotten, an embrace of old-school DM’s pestilential oeuvre that pays off in the strangulating blasts and atonal solos of Do You See Him? and There is Nothing Here Worth Keeping, which reach chest-bursting levels of pent-up aggression and give the crushing breakdowns a genuine sense of catharsis.

Hellbound is a soundtrack for the apocalyptically minded, the perfect accompaniment for the drudge to work through decaying streets, under grey skies, to a dead end job in a world full of people you despise.