Finally! It’s that Metallica vs Leo Sayer face-off the world has been crying out for

There has been much activity surrounding the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s world-conquering ‘Black Album’, with the release of a hugely expanded deluxe edition of the San Francisco quartet’s seminal fifth album and the celebratory star-studded tribute album The Metallica Blacklist. Oddly though, no-one had thought to invite diminutive British pop icon Leo Sayer to the party. Until now…

Regular visitors to this site will know of our long-standing admiration for mash-up maestro Bill McClintock, who can put fabulously imaginative spins on metal and pop standards alike. You may, perhaps, have seen some of his splendid work on this site in the past, perhaps, say, his meld of Megadeth with The Jackson 5, or Van Halen with Stevie Wonder, or perhaps Motley Crue with James Brown. Golden treats, one and all.

So now it’s Metallica’s time for a bit of McClintock love, and the man has out-done himself here, taking the bold gambit of partnering the metal superstars with English pop singer Leo Sayer, best known for his 1970’s hits When I Need You and You Make Me Feel Like Dancing. It’s the latter song which has clearly fired McClintock’s imagination, and while most of us could listen to Sayer’s 1977 global smash without pondering ‘Which Metallica track could this neatly dovetail with?’ Mr McClintock is no ordinary footsoldier. And so, without further ado, we present You Make Me Feel Like Dancing (You Know It’s Sad But True), a masterpiece of its kind, we’re sure you'll agree.

The track has yet to secure an official release on Metallica’s Blackened Recordings label, but strange things have happened…