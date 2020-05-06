Film charting Ozzy Osbourne’s younger years is “absolutely” being planned

Jack Osbourne says a film based around Ozzy Osbourne’s younger years is in the works.

News about a possible movie came to light back in 2019, when Ozzy’s wife and manager Sharon Osbourne told Variety that she had been planning a biopic based around her childhood and early relationship with the former Black Sabbath singer.

And in a new interview on The Jasta Show, Ozzy’s producer son Jack was asked if, after the success of Netflix’s Motley Crue biopic The Dirt, he could do something similar for Ozzy, he replied: “There is absolutely things in motion right now to make that a reality.

“I think in the next few months, you'll probably see something coming up about it. But we haven't landed yet. So, fingers crossed."

Asked who could play him in the film, Jack said: “I think the time period we would do it in, I would be a child. So I wouldn't be so heavily featured. It’ll be more about my mum and dad making their way through the world. I would be in the background just being annoying.”

Jack was also involved in the R. Greg Johnston documentary Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy, serving as executive producer on the film alongside Sharon.

It was due to premiere at this year’s South By Southwest, but the event was cancelled to to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s expected to be released later this year on a date still to be confirmed.

Ozzy released his latest studio Ordinary Man back in February.