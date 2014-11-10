Fightstar tease 10th anniversary shows with acoustic track

Having recently called time on their career hiatus with the announcement of two London shows to celebrate their tenth anniversary as a band, Fightstar have regrouped to record an acoustic version of Open Your Eyes.

The track is a radically reworked version of the song which originally featured on the quartet’s 2006 debut album Grand Unification, and the clip marks the first time in four years that the band - frontman Charlie Simpson, guitarist Alex Westaway, bassist Dan Haigh and drummer Omar Abidi - have perfomed together.

Fightstar will play London’s Brixton Academy on December 15, and London’s Kentish Town Forum on December 16.