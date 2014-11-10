Trending

Fightstar tease 10th anniversary shows with acoustic track

Open Your Eyes originally appeared on the band's debut album, Grand Unification.

Having recently called time on their career hiatus with the announcement of two London shows to celebrate their tenth anniversary as a band, Fightstar have regrouped to record an acoustic version of Open Your Eyes.

The track is a radically reworked version of the song which originally featured on the quartet’s 2006 debut album Grand Unification, and the clip marks the first time in four years that the band - frontman Charlie Simpson, guitarist Alex Westaway, bassist Dan Haigh and drummer Omar Abidi - have perfomed together.

Fightstar will play London’s Brixton Academy on December 15, and London’s Kentish Town Forum on December 16.

