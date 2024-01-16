"This is more than just a song; it's a salute to a legend, a way to honor DMX's memory." Five Finger Death Punch recorded a song called This Is The Way with hip hop icon DMX - and we'll get to hear it next month

Five Finger Death Punch have revealed that they recorded a song with none other than hip hop icon DMX before the rapper's death in 2021 - and that we'll get to hear it in a few weeks' time.

The track will be included on an upcoming special edition of latest Five Finger Death Punch album Afterlife, which was originally released in 2022. The new, deluxe version of the band's ninth studio LP will include four bonus songs in the form of the previously unheard DMX collaboration, titled This Is The Way, alongside acoustic versions of three existing album tracks, The End, Judgement Day and Thanks For Asking.

The Afterlife deluxe edition will land on February 9, at which point a video for This Is The Way will also be released.

“Music is meant to be shared, and it starts at the top with us, the artists," says Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory of the band's team-up with DMX. "We have always embraced the mixing of genres, whether it be the remake of LL Cool J's Mama Said Knock You Out featuring Tech N9ne as a guest or our collaboration with blues warrior Kenny Wayne Shepherd, country star Brantley Gilbert, and Brian May, the legendary guitarist of Queen, on the song Blue On Black.

"The idea of collaborating with DMX had been in discussion for years, and it was a long and winding road to turn this particular item on our wish list into reality," he continues. "He was a lyrical warrior, a true original who spoke his mind incorruptibly. We have always viewed DMX as 'the metalhead of hip-hop' because of his aggressive, raw, and untamed style. He growled and snarled, aiming to rattle some cages – an attitude we share, as Five Finger Death Punch has always been drawn to the fearless and the real. It made all the sense in the world, but today this is more than just a song; it's a salute to a legend, a way to honor DMX's memory."

You can listen to the acoustic version of Judgement Day taken from the upcoming Afterlife reissue below.

Five Finger Death Punch Afterlife deluxe edition tracklist

1. Welcome To The Circus

2. AfterLife

3. Times Like These

4. Roll Dem Bones

5. Pick Up Behind You

6. Judgment Day

7. IOU

8. Thanks For Asking

9. Blood And Tar

10. All I Know

11. Gold Gutter

12. The End

13. This Is The Way (feat. DMX)

14. Judgment Day (Acoustic)

15. The End (Acoustic)

16. Thanks For Asking (Acoustic)