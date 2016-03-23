Fat Wreck documentary trailer released

A trailer has been released for the upcoming Fat Wreck Chords documentary.

A Fat Wreck – The Punk-U-Mentary is set to be shown at various film festivals this year. It explores the 25-year history of the record label run by NOFX frontman Fat Mike and his ex-wife Erin Kelly-Burkett.

A press release reads: “A Fat Wreck blazes exciting new ground in the cinematic genre of puppet-driven punk rock music documentary filmmaking. If you only see one film featuring a dominatrix spanking a puppet in your lifetime… make it A Fat Wreck!”

The film includes interviews with members of Pennywise, Foo Fighters, Bad Religion, Rise against and others.

The 11 best albums released by Fat Wreck Chords