Fans rally behind All Shall Perish man's ill baby

All Shall Perish fans have rallied to raise funds for singer Craig Betit’s infant daughter’s medical bills.

Betit’s partner Meghan Murphy gave birth to Harper on November 15. She was born with “vascular abnormalities” that required immediate attention and the band asked fans to help raise $2000 to pay for the treatment. A GoFundMe page set up by Betit has already surpassed that target, bringing in $3100 so far.

The surgery included a procedure to remove a growth from little Harper’s hip.

Craig Betit says: “Harper’s surgery went fantastic. The growth has been removed and the incision closed up. If all goes well we should be back home within 48 hours. Thank you everyone for your thoughts, prayers, kind words, and all-round support.”

Tests are ongoing to uncover the exact details of the baby’s condition, and the money raised will help the couple continue to make the long journeys for her treatment without being under extra financial strain.

Betit is one of All Shall Perish’s two vocalists – with Eddie Hermida having recently rejoined to work on an upcoming album.