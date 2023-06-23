An Australian punk singer has broken the world record for eating the most hard-boiled eggs in one sitting

An Australian punk singer claims to have broken the world record for the number of hard-boiled eggs consumed at one sitting. Josh Cottreau, frontman with Sydney four-piece Fangz, documented his feat in the video for the band's new single, Let's Talk.

"After many attempts at releasing music to leave our mark on the world, we had the idea to try and cement our legacy in the Guinness Book of World Records,” says Cottreau. “We had to choose a record, and it took us months to find the correct one.

“It was late one evening, and the 1967 prison drama Cool Hand Luke was on free-to-air TV. Paul Newman (the salad dressing guy) attempted to eat 50 hard-boiled eggs in one sitting, and I thought, 'Yeah, I could do heaps more'. Fast forward to the present day, and I'm now a world record holder. The day after filming, we flew to Brissy [Brisbane], and the smell on the luxury Virgin aircraft was horrendous."

Cottreau, who claims to have eaten 143 eggs in less than four minutes, took the record from American competitive eater Joey Chestnut, who set the previous mark of 141 eggs at the World Hard Boiled Egg-Eating Championship in Radcliff, Kentucky, in 2013.

Chestnut holds a number of world records, including those for eating 12.8 lb (5.8 kg) of deep-fried asparagus in ten minutes in 2014, 32 Big Macs in 38 minutes 15 seconds in 2020, and 32 servings of popcorn in eight minutes just last year.

Fangz will celebrate Cottreau's world record – and the arrival of a split vinyl 7" single with Melbourne rockers Captives – with two shows in August, at the Oaf Gallery in Darlinghurst, NSW, on August 4, and at the Last Chance Rock & Roll Bar in North Melbourne, VIC, on August 12.