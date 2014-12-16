Falling In Reverse release new song

Falling In Reverse have posted a new song on their website.
The song, God, If You Are Above is the first material since their 2013 album, Fashionably Late and is available from iTunes.
The band have also announced details of a European tour, which kicks off at Paris’ Machine Du Moulin Rouge on February 2. There are no UK dates scheduled at present.
Falling In Reverse’s European dates are as follows:
February 2 – Machine Du Moulin Rouge, Paris
February 3 – Trix, Antwerp
February 4 – Markthalle, Germany
February 6 – Proxima, Poland
February 8 – C Club / Astra, Berlin
February 9 – Arena, Vienna
February 10 – Theaterfabrik, Municha
February 11 – Kofmehl, Switzerland
February 13 – Live Forum, Milan
February 14 – Substage, Karlsruhe
February 15 – Essigfabrik, Cologne
February 17 – Tivoi Rotunda, Utrecht