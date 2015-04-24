Trending

Fall Out Boy's Cork Tree was like 'unprotected sex'

Basisst Wentz says band had no idea what they were doing when they made their 2nd album

Bassist Pete Wentz has likened Fall Out Boy’s second album to unprotected sex.

Wentz says 2005’s From Under the Cork Tree was the sound of a band not knowing what they were doing.

He tells Kerrang: “We really had no idea what we were doing at the time. We were kids. Making it was like unprotected sex on a one-night stand, having a kid, and then the kid just happening to turn out really awesome.”

After a hiatus that lasted from 2009 to 2013, FOB released Save Rock And Roll in 2013 and this year issued their sixth record American Beauty/American Psycho.

But Wentz says it was on From Under The Cork Tree that he and mainman Patrick Stump really connected as songwriters.

He adds: “It was the first time we felt like we weren’t really rushed into the studio. We were able to explore many more aspects of what we wanted to achieve as a band, bring in different influence.

“I absolutely inhabited that record - certain songs, anyway - and it was a time when me and Patrick really cemented our working relationship together.”

The band return to the UK in October for a seven-date tour.

FALL OUT BOY UK ARENA TOUR 2015

Oct 03: Leeds First Direct Arena

Oct 04: Aberdeen AECC Oil & Gas Arena

Oct 06: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Oct 07: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Oct 09: Manchester Arena

Oct 10: Bournemouth International Centre

Oct 11: London SSE Arena Wembley

