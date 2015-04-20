Fafara hails nu metal movement

Coal Chamber’s Dez Fafara says nu metal came along at just the right time to give rock music a much-needed shove in the right direction.

The frontman tells The Chainsaw Symphony: “When we came out of Hollywood, the hair metal bands totally killed the scene. Nobody was drawing anybody – and here comes Coal Chamber and Deftones selling out shows.

“I think what’s beautiful about nu metal is it’s different. And you’ve got so many different influences. Look at the biggest bands on the planet right now: Slipknot, Deftones, System Of A Down – I could go on endlessly with our peers that have never gone away that have stuck to that same formula.”

Fafara says too many bands coming through sound the same, and adds: “That’s pretty sad. You’re not going to get that with Coal Chamber – you’re going to get something totally separate from other music.

“I think the term nu metal is pretty badass because you’re doing something new within a genre that has existed forever and is heavy as hell.”

Coal Chamber release their comeback album Rivals on May 18 via Napalm Records and they’ve lined up a UK tour with The Defiled, Soil and Dope:

May 20: Leeds Stylus

May 21: Norwich LCR

May 22: Warwick Copper Rooms

May 23: Nottingham Rock City

May 24: Glasgow ABC

May 26: Bristol Motion

May 27: Exeter Lemon Grove

May 28: Brighton Concorde 2

May 29: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

May 30: Manchester The Ritz

May 31: London Koko