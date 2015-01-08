Eyehategod, Will Haven and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

At a time of the year when everyone is joining the No Fun Club and swearing off food and drink, the Metal Hammer Radio Show is taking a stand.

So, loosen your belt and pull up a stool at the Hammer bar as we bring you tunes from Hammer Fight, Volbeat, Nashville Pussy, Eyehategod, Metallica, Black Label Society and Will Haven.

Plus we’ll be talking about the news that Adrian de Wiart lost an eye, a hand, was shot in the head, and fought in three major wars and kept going back for more – he’s what many would call a man’s man. And that got us thinking…

Who are the manliest men you can think of and why? We’re nominating Bill Murray, the Austrian Oak and George Clooney, you’ll have to tune in to find out why.

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.