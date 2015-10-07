Extreme Noise Terror stream Punk Rock Patrol

Extreme Noise Terror have released a stream of their track Punk Rock Patrol.
It’s taken from the British grindcore icons’ upcoming self-titled album, issued on November 5 via Willowtip Records.
Vocalist Ben McCrow said of the record: “We’re all hugely proud of this album. It’s a proper call to arms and a brutal statement that the band’s music and message is every bit as relevant today as when it was formed 30 years ago.”
The band have a handful of live dates scheduled before the turn of the year.
EXTREME NOISE TERROR TRACKLIST
- Punk Rock Patrol
- Dogma, Intolerance, Control
- No One Is Innocent
- I Like Coca (Outo “I Like Cola”)
- Think Outside The Box
- Chained & Crazed
- An Endless Cycle Of Misery
- Sheep In Wolf’s Clothing
- Cash And Trash
- Cruel And Unusual Punishment
- Last Fix Of Fame
- Cage Paralysis
- Only In It For The Music Pt. 27 (Black Putrefaction)
Extreme Noise Terror tour dates
Oct 10: Manizales Grita Rock Festival, Columbia
Oct 23: Manchester The Star And Garter, UK
Oct 24: Glasgow Lords Of The Land Festival, UK
Nov 14: High Wycombe The Phoenix Bar, UK