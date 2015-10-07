Trending

Extreme Noise Terror stream Punk Rock Patrol

Hear first track lifted from grindcore icons' upcoming self-titled album

Extreme Noise Terror have released a stream of their track Punk Rock Patrol.

It’s taken from the British grindcore icons’ upcoming self-titled album, issued on November 5 via Willowtip Records.

Vocalist Ben McCrow said of the record: “We’re all hugely proud of this album. It’s a proper call to arms and a brutal statement that the band’s music and message is every bit as relevant today as when it was formed 30 years ago.”

The band have a handful of live dates scheduled before the turn of the year.

EXTREME NOISE TERROR TRACKLIST

  1. Punk Rock Patrol
  2. Dogma, Intolerance, Control
  3. No One Is Innocent
  4. I Like Coca (Outo “I Like Cola”)
  5. Think Outside The Box
  6. Chained & Crazed
  7. An Endless Cycle Of Misery
  8. Sheep In Wolf’s Clothing
  9. Cash And Trash
  10. Cruel And Unusual Punishment
  11. Last Fix Of Fame
  12. Cage Paralysis
  13. Only In It For The Music Pt. 27 (Black Putrefaction)

Extreme Noise Terror tour dates

Oct 10: Manizales Grita Rock Festival, Columbia
Oct 23: Manchester The Star And Garter, UK
Oct 24: Glasgow Lords Of The Land Festival, UK
Nov 14: High Wycombe The Phoenix Bar, UK

