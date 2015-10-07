Extreme Noise Terror stream Punk Rock Patrol

Extreme Noise Terror have released a stream of their track Punk Rock Patrol.

It’s taken from the British grindcore icons’ upcoming self-titled album, issued on November 5 via Willowtip Records.

Vocalist Ben McCrow said of the record: “We’re all hugely proud of this album. It’s a proper call to arms and a brutal statement that the band’s music and message is every bit as relevant today as when it was formed 30 years ago.”

The band have a handful of live dates scheduled before the turn of the year.

EXTREME NOISE TERROR TRACKLIST

Punk Rock Patrol Dogma, Intolerance, Control No One Is Innocent I Like Coca (Outo “I Like Cola”) Think Outside The Box Chained & Crazed An Endless Cycle Of Misery Sheep In Wolf’s Clothing Cash And Trash Cruel And Unusual Punishment Last Fix Of Fame Cage Paralysis Only In It For The Music Pt. 27 (Black Putrefaction)

Oct 10: Manizales Grita Rock Festival, Columbia

Oct 23: Manchester The Star And Garter, UK

Oct 24: Glasgow Lords Of The Land Festival, UK

Nov 14: High Wycombe The Phoenix Bar, UK