Extreme Noise Terror detail self-titled record

Extreme Noise Terror say they’ll return to their hardcore punk roots on their upcoming self-titled album.

The British grindcore icons will issue the record on November 5 via Willowtip Records. It was recorded at Springvale Studios in Suffolk and sees them joined by Kody of Singapore punks Minus, who handles lead guitar duties.

Frontman Dean Jones says: “This album takes us purely back to the days of A Holocaust In Your Head, Earslaughter and Phonophobia with the true original blend of frenetic, super hi-octane fueled madness mixed with a few Show Us You Care-style, catchy-as-hell, circle moshing break up bits. Our best album yet. If this doesn’t blow your head off, nothing will.”

Second vocalist Ben McCrow, who makes his full-length debut with the band, says: “I was a big fan of ENT as a teen, long before I joined, specifically of A Holocaust In Your Head and Phonophobia.

“If I was going to compare this new album to anything the band’s done before, I’d say it sits nicely with those two. Catchy as fuck, aggressive, ultra hardcore punk riffs, fast frantic drumming and mental vocals. I don’t think Dean’s ever sounded as insane as he does on this one.

“It’s raw as fuck too, no click tracks or fixing-in-the-mix type shit. Instead, the drums, bass and guitars were done live with the leads added after and me and Dean sharing a mic going through a seventy-six-year-old analogue valve amp.”

He adds: ““We’re all hugely proud of this album. It’s a proper call to arms and a brutal statement that the band’s music and message is every bit as relevant today as when it was formed 30 years ago.”

