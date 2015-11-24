Extended Ritchie Blackmore movie trailer unveiled

An extended trailer for the Ritchie Blackmore documentary has been released.

The Ritchie Blackmore Story was issued on November 20 via Eagle Rock Entertainment on Blu-ray and 2DVD/2CD. A deluxe edition features Rainbow’s Live In Tokyo DVD/CD, recorded at their show at the Budokan in 1984. It’s housed in a 60-page hardback photo book.

The film features interviews with former Rainbow and Deep Purple man Blackmore, along with contributions from Brian May, Glenn Hughes, Lars Ulrich, Steve Lukather, Joe Satriani, David Coverdale, Gene Simmons, Joe Lynn Turner, Steve Vai, Graham Bonnet, Ian Anderson and the late Jon Lord.

The guitar icon is planning three European shows next June – including one in Birmingham – where he’ll play a set consisting of his material with Purple and Rainbow.

