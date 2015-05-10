Exorcism detail World In Sin EP

Exorcism will release a five-track EP titled World In Sin in June, it’s been confirmed.

Mainman Csaba Zvekan signed a deal with Dream Records earlier this year and the new material follows 2014’s I Am God.

While Zvekan sings and plays the majority of instruments on the EP, he’s joined by guitarists Biggie P Phanrath, Andy Drake and Joe Stump, bassists Logan Christopher and Lucio Manca, drummers Mirkko DeMaio and Garry King, and keyboardist Alex Wind.

World In Sin will be launched as a limited-edition EP of just 666 copies on June 1, while a digital release will follow on June 15.

It’s now available to pre-order and they’ve released a studio promo for the track Black Day In Paradise to mark the announcement. View it below.

World In Sin tracklist