Exorcism detail World In Sin EP

They’ll release 5-track recording in June - issue studio promo for Black Day In Paradise

Exorcism will release a five-track EP titled World In Sin in June, it’s been confirmed.

Mainman Csaba Zvekan signed a deal with Dream Records earlier this year and the new material follows 2014’s I Am God.

While Zvekan sings and plays the majority of instruments on the EP, he’s joined by guitarists Biggie P Phanrath, Andy Drake and Joe Stump, bassists Logan Christopher and Lucio Manca, drummers Mirkko DeMaio and Garry King, and keyboardist Alex Wind.

World In Sin will be launched as a limited-edition EP of just 666 copies on June 1, while a digital release will follow on June 15.

It’s now available to pre-order and they’ve released a studio promo for the track Black Day In Paradise to mark the announcement. View it below.

World In Sin tracklist

  1. World In Sin 2. Black Day In Paradise 3. Virtual Freedom 4. Sahara 5. Black Star