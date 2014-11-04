Exodus Zetro's a new man after 10 years

Exodus frontman Steve 'Zetro' Souza says his 10 years away from the band made him a changed man.

The singer returned to the metal icons for a third spell this year and features on new album Blood In, Blood Out. And he says he has learned from his previous mistakes since he split from the group in 2004.

Zetro tells Rock Brigade: “I think we respect each other’s space a lot more, we respect each other as people much more. I know I do myself.

“I was a certain way and these guys know how I was. And I’ve, in the last 10 years, tried to change that about myself, the way that I treat people. I’ve changed a lot.

“And I think that helps everything along. Because I’ll be the first one to admit, I was a bear to deal with. That had to change. It was a lot on me, really. And I take responsibility for that as well.”

Drummer Tom Hunting says age has mellowed the rest of the band too.

He adds: “It’s better now. I think because we’re older and maybe a little more mentally mature, I guess. We weren’t always the best-communicating band. You have to grow into that and accept people for their differences.

“And we’ve had our history. But I think we’re at a point now where we can talk about anything.”

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett – who was a member of Exodus in the early days – guests on Blood In, Blood Out track Salt The Wound.