Exodus regret Dukes impasse

Exodus drummer Tom Hunting says he regrets the "impasse" which led to Rob Dukes being sacked this year.

The band got rid of Dukes to make way for Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza’s third stint, but Hunting says he is proud of everything they recorded with Dukes.

Exodus thanked Dukes in the credits for new album Blood In Blood Out – and also mentioned former guitarist Rick Honult.

Hunting tells San Antonio Metal Music Examiner: “We’re happy with all the music that we made with Dukes. It’s kind of screwed up that we were at an impasse when it came to making this album with him.

“But it was album number 10 and it needed to be special. We love those guys, we love all the music we created with Dukes singing and obviously Rick’s a big part of the history of this band as well.”

Exodus are currently on your with Suicidal Tendencies and Slayer, who feature former Exodus man Paul Bostaph on drums. Bostaph played on 2005 Exodus album Shovel Headed Kill Machine.

Despite the history, Hunting insists there is no tension behind the scenes.

He adds: “It’s pretty incestuous. I love Paul Bostaph, he’s awesome. He’s an amazing drummer. The stuff he did on Shovel Headed Kill Machine was absolutely fantastic.

“I have to emulate some of the shit he did, it’s not easy. He’s a machine.”