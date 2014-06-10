Exhibition to honour legendary Rock photographer's life and work

An exhibition honouring the life and work of celebrated rock photographer Ashley Maile is being staged in London for the next two weeks.

Curated by the much-missed photographer’s fiancée, Caroline Fish, the exhibition - titled ‘Ashley Maile: Photographer’ - will take place at 15 Bateman Street, London W1D 4AQ from June 12 - 22.

Canadian-born Maile passed away on May 13, 2013, the day of his thirty-sixth birthday.

Upon learning of the photographer’s death, Slash tweeted “Rock n’ Roll has lost a great photographer, person, friend, Ashley Maile. RIP man, we’re going to miss u very much.”

Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti also took took to Twitter that day to send his condolences. “We’ve lost a dear friend to cancer at only 36yrs old,” Tremonti tweeted. “Ashley Maile was Alter Bridge’s photographer but became a great friend. RIP Ashley.”

“I’m putting on the exhibition because it was Ashley’s last request to me before he died,” says Caroline Fish. “All prints will be available for sale at the exhibition and then online afterwards. I am also putting together a set of posters for sale and a book to accompany the exhibition with additional prints.”

A selection of the prints set to feature in the exhibition can be viewed below.

SIMON NEIL - BIFFY CLYRO

SLASH

DAVE GROHL

ANGUS YOUNG - AC/DC

ALTERBRIDGE

OZZY OSBOURNE

30 SECONDS TO MARS

AXL ROSE