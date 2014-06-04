EXCLUSIVE: Tombs – Savage Gold

Because we bloody love you lot we're giving you all the chance to listen to loads of new music ahead of release. Today we're exclusively streaming the new album from the experimental metallers Tombs.

Savage Gold

With their third full-length offering Savage Gold, Tombs continue to nurture their vision for uncompromising darkness, exploring the black tar pits of the extreme and blurring the lines between black, death and post-metal. Produced by Hate Eternal mainman Erik Rutan, this whirlwind of hellish riffing stirs the depths of the ancient gods and is heightened by dark spiritualism and brooding atmospheres. Savage Gold threatens to see the Brooklyn, New York quartet bring their nightmarish, cerebral structures out of the shadows and into the light of day…

Savage Gold is out on Relapse Records on 10th June. Pre-order it here.