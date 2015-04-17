Exclusive: Stream the new EP from Shields

London metallic hardcore gang Shields are premiering their upcoming EP Guilt exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Speaking to Hammer, the band say “We are so excited to finally show people our new EP Guilt, and we are even more excited that Metal Hammer wanted to stream the EP! We all feel that this our best release to date and we hope everyone feels the same!”

If you’re digging it, Shields are holding a launch party on 23rd April in London at the Boston Music Rooms. Get your tickets here.

The EP will be available from iTunes and Amazon.