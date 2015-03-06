Exclusive: Stream Frank Black And The Catholics’ ‘How You Went So Far'

Frank Black And The Catholics will release ‘The Complete Recordings’ on April 20 through Cooking Vinyl.

The seven-disc box set collects the band’s six studio albums and adds a bonus disc, True Blue, featuring recordings from the 2002 Black Letter Days sessions.

The tracks, which were recorded between 1998 and 2003, will be presented in alphabetical order. Black explains: “It feels like an approximation of randomness and its a way to randomise something, especially if its titles. We get away from the preciousness of LPs we put out and its more about the body of work, the good times that we had. It’s all recorded live to 2-track, as was our rule in the band.”

Check out this exclusive stream of How You Went So Far, which is not available on the forthcoming release.

Go to the band’s Pledge Music page for exclusive and signed Frank Black and The Catholics items.