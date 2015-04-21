Exclusive: Raketkanon unveil video for 'Ibrahim'

Ghent quartet Raketkanon have made a video for their song ‘Ibrahim’ – and you can watch it exclusively through TeamRock.

Ibrahim is taken from their new album, RKTKN#2, which was recorded almost entirely live by Steve Albini over a five-day period at his Electrical Audio studio in Chicago. Check it out below.

The band hit the UK next week to play a series of dates. Catch them at the following venues:

April 28: Bristol Stag & Hounds April 29: London Shacklewell Arms April 30: Glasgow Audio May 02: Leeds Brudenell Social Club (Live At Leeds Festival) May 03: Brighton The Hope

For more information on Raketkanon, visit the band’s official website.