EXCLUSIVE: Norwegian ragers Hellish Outcast preview new track!

Step this way for thrash's new titans!

Forged in the iron pits of Bergen Norway, trained further in the art of slaying in the blackened catacombs of the mighty Grieghallen Studios – where the spirits of Emperor, Immortal and Enslaved can still be heard on the night of a full moon – and chiselled to towering perfection by the master producer Russ Russell, Hellish Outcast, featuring former Keep Of Kalessin frontman Thebon on vocals, are gearing up for another assault on our senses, and various other qualities we hold dear, on October 20, when their second album, Stay Of Execution, is due to be unleashed via Listenable Records.

/o:p

An irresistible, taut metal juggernaut that combines meticulously precise brutality with a breathtaking imperious grandeur, Stay Of Execution recalibrates thrash into a hyper-modern yet wholly uncompromised killing machine that soars like an eagle and punches like Optimus Prime. We are proud and righteous enough to have been granted an exclusive preview in the form of the heat-seeking sonic torpedo that is Hunter Supreme. Featuring riffs scything like Death after a good few months’ worth of working out and seriously making up for lost time, this is metal stripped down to its ruthless essence, so step into the fray below, but don’t expect to come out in one piece!

/o:p

Check out Hellish Outcast’s Facebook page here!