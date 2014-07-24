Exclusive: Blood Of Kingu preview their monstrous new album!

Fans of mystique-laden, esoteric black metal, rejoice!

The brainchild of Roman Saenko, the shadowy mainman for Ukraine’s pioneering and utterly glorious Drudkh, the equally camera-shy Blood Of Kingu is an opportunity to switch his attention away from his native folklore and towards Middle-Eastern mythology while digging deep into black metal’s most obscure yet potent regions.

With their third album, Dark Star On The Right Hand Of The Crescent Moon, due to materialise on August 29, with the levers pulled and hands waved by Season Of Mist Records, we are proud to present an exclusive taster in the form of the ominously-titled Bringer Of Pestilence. Brewing up a dense and deathly sonic sandstorm, it’s a track that will drag you through its fearsome whorl, transport you, Stargate-style though petrifying nether realms and deposit you at the feet of pitiless ancient gods for whom your soul is a mere tasty morsel. Beat that, Alton Towers! Intrepid voyagers, step into the portal that is Bringer Of Pestilence below!

