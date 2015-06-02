Exclusive: Blacklisters unveil first song from new album

Blacklisters are set to release their second album later this year – but you can get a taste here on TeamRock.com.

The Leeds quartet – Billy Mason Wood (vocals), Dan Beesley (guitar), Owen Griffiths (bass) and Alistair Stobbart (drums) – will release Adult in the autumn through Smalltown America.

Cash Cow is the first song to be released from the album. Says Mason Wood: “We, Blacklisters have finally written a song so commercially viable, that money will literally fall out of the sky and into our eyes.”

Check it out below.

