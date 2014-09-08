EXCLUSIVE: Black Moth – Condemned To Hope album stream

Ahead of Black Moth's sophomore album Condemned To Hope's release next week, we're streaming it ints entirety.
Following on from the sensational Killing Jar debut album, the bluesy riff-meisters are back with a second round of delicious sludgey, NWOBHM infused heaviness. Take a listen and let us know what you think then pre-order it from iTunes.
Black Moth are on tour with Limb later this month, dates below:
Fri 26 Sep, Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
Sat 27 Sep, Liverpool, Kazimier
Sun 28 Sep, York, Duchess
Wed 01 Oct, London, Underworld
Thu 02 Oct, Birmingham, Asylum 2
Fri 03 Oct, Manchester, Roadhouse
Sun 05 Oct, Glasgow, The Attic
Mon 06 Oct, Sheffield, Corporation