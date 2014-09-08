Trending

EXCLUSIVE: Black Moth – Condemned To Hope album stream

By Louder  

Listen to the new album from Black Moth NOW

Ahead of Black Moth's sophomore album Condemned To Hope's release next week, we're streaming it ints entirety.

Following on from the sensational Killing Jar debut album, the bluesy riff-meisters are back with a second round of delicious sludgey, NWOBHM infused heaviness. Take a listen and let us know what you think then pre-order it from iTunes.

Black Moth are on tour with Limb later this month, dates below:

Fri 26 Sep, Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Sat 27 Sep, Liverpool, Kazimier

Sun 28 Sep, York, Duchess

Wed 01 Oct, London, Underworld

Thu 02 Oct, Birmingham, Asylum 2

Fri 03 Oct, Manchester, Roadhouse

Sun 05 Oct, Glasgow, The Attic

Mon 06 Oct, Sheffield, Corporation

