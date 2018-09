Nothing like a big-ass slab of melodic death metal to soothe your three-day hangover, is there? So stick on the debut album from Danish underground crew Aphyxion to guide you through Tuesday.

Jammed with chugging headbanging riffs, fist-pumping choruses and all the widdly solos you could ask for – Earth Entangled is one bona fide gutpunch of deathy madness.

Now we’re off to kick holes in all the office walls.

Check out Aphyxion on Facebook here.