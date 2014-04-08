Exclusive: Afghan Whigs new album stream

The Afghan Whigs release their seventh studio album 'Do to the Beast' next week... and you can hear the album exclusively on Classic Rock now

Described in the current issue of Classic Rock magazine as “unquestionably a rock album, but one possessed of a rare sophistication, swagger and cinematic scope”, ‘Do to the Beast’ is the reunited Ohio rockers first album since 1998’s ‘1965’.

“I think we’re a band that that we need around in 2014,” says frontman Greg Dulli. “That’s all I have ever worried about: what I want. That’s what art is for. You do art for yourself, and then you share it with people.”

## Click here to listen to ‘Do to the Beast’ in all its glory…

‘Do to the Beast’ is available digitally from Monday from iTunes. The CD and vinyl editions of the album are also available from 14th April at subpop.com. LP buyers at will receive the limited ‘Loser Edition’ of the album on coloured vinyl while supplies last at UK indie stores.

The Afghan Whigs play the following UK shows in July:

Jul. 15 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

Jul. 17 - Manchester, UK - Cathedral

Jul. 18 - Glasgow, UK - O2 ABC

Jul. 19 - Suffolk, UK - Latitude Festival