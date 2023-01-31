Ex-Sex Pistol Glen Matlock shares his anger at Tory Brexit "cock up": "I would like to see their heads on sticks"

Glen Matlock has shared his frustration, as a working musician, with the impact Brexit has had upon his livelihood.

Exactly three years on from Brexit, the former Sex Pistols bassist appeared on BBC television's Breakfast programme today (January 31) to promote his new single Head On A Stick. When presenter Sally Nugent asks, "That single, Head On A Stick, it's a political song, isn't it?" Matlock responds, "It's kinda verging that way."



"It was written over the last year-and-a-half, two years, through the whole Brexit debacle that's been going on," he explains, "the loss of our freedom of movement as musicians, with all the sorts of things that have been going on with the government, and [recently-sacked Tory Party chairman Nadhim] Zahawai and people like that, that I felt I could see coming a little bit."



"I'm a big fan of a guy called Pete Seeger who wrote the song If I Had A Hammer, you know, he'd hammer out a warning about things, so the song has got all those kind of things to do with it."



"It’s coming from an album that's called Consequences Coming, which is coming out at the end of April… and I think there are some consequences coming for the people who've been representing us... I think they've made a right cock-up of things, and I'd like to see their heads - metaphorically - on sticks."

Asked if he's still as angry as he was during "the Pistols days", Matlock replies, "In a a different way."



"I'm not angry," he continues, "I’m livid about the whole Brexit thing. I’m livid, as a musician, about the loss of our movement in 27 countries and how it’s hamstrung our chances of touring tyhe way we used to be able to do.”



"It's needless really," he adds. "Especially when we were promised, as musicians, that with the Brexit thing we would still have a way of working and the EU offered the government a way around it… and our government turned it down."

Insisting that he can't see any benefits to Brexit, Matlock tells co-presenter Jon Kay, "I know you're working for the BBC and you gotta, kinda, push the government line a little bit, but there's a whole bunch of people who think it's the worst thing that's ever happened."

Matlock's Consequences Coming album will be released via Cooking Vinyl on April 28.